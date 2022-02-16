Liz’s Craft Column: Customizable shag rug wall decoration

This craft is a is a shag rug wall decoration. This craft is easy and does not require a tufting

gun to make the rug. It only requires supplies that can usually be found around the

house. It adds a cute and vintage touch to any space and can be personalized to your

taste. This craft is also affordable because it only requires a few supplies, which can be

found at any craft store.

• Four colors of yarn, which can be personalized

• Scissors

• Cardboard

• Hot glue

1. First, cut a shape out of the cardboard.

This shape can be personalized. The

example uses a heart but it can be a star,

circle or even a Wilkes logo, for example.

2. Then, cut the yarn into pieces that are

3 to 4 inches long. Cut a large amount

of these pieces in each color with

approximately equal amounts of each.

You may need more further into the craft

but try to cut a bunch of them ahead of

time.

3. Grab a few pieces of the yarn, about

six or seven and line them up in random

color order in your hand evenly. Make

a line about 1 to 1.5 inches long out of

hot glue about an inch away from the

bottom of the shape. With the pieces of

yarn still in your hand, place the top of

the pieces onto the line of hot glue before

it dries. Do not push the yarn down onto

the glue because it will be hot but gently

place them down and the yarn will stick

as the glue dries. Adjust pieces as needed

to fill in gaps.

Cover the whole bottom of the shape

across with the yarn. Put another line

of glue about an inch above the existing

yarn line and repeat the previous steps

across the shape. Then, repeat this to

cover the whole shape.

4. Around the edges of the shape,

especially curved edges, put down a

line of glue and individually place yarn

pieces in random order onto it to make

sure it follows the edge of the shape and

it keeps its form.

5. Once the whole shape is covered, run

your fingers gently through the yarn.

This will straighten the yarn out and

remove any stray pieces. Cut any pieces

that may look abnormally long or out of

place. Then, cut around the edge of the

shape because pieces may hang long and

distort what the shape is supposed to be.

Once the yarn pieces are adjusted, the

shag rug decoration is complete. Feel

free to hang this on any wall for a fun

and unique touch.