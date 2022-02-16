Dollar store recipe: Pre-workout peanut butter ball snack
February 16, 2022
These homemade peanut butter balls
are an ideal snack to boost energy.
These peanut butter balls pack lots of
protein and will give you the energy to
get through a tough workout or a long
day of classes. This recipe is simple, no-
bake and can be stored for up to three
months if frozen.
Ingredients:
1 cup of quick oats
1 1/4 cup of peanut butter
1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/4 teaspoon of honey (optional)
1/2 cup of granulated sugar
2 tablespoons of cinnamon
Directions:
First, combine the quick oats, peanut
butter and 1/2 cup of semi-sweet
chocolate chips into a large bowl. Mix
together all ingredients.
Next, cover the large bowl with saran
wrap and chill in the refrigerator for one
to two hours or until completely chilled.
Take the mixture out of the refrigerator
and roll it into 1 inch balls.
Next, combine the sugar and cinnamon
in a separate smaller bowl. Mix together
all ingredients. Sprinkle the cinnamon
sugar onto the peanut butter balls.
Put 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate
chips into a separate small bowl.
Microwave for two minutes or until
melted and mix halfway through. Grab a
spoon and drizzle the chocolate onto the
peanut butter balls.
Once completed, place the peanut
butter balls in the refrigerator to harden
the chocolate or serve as is.
Now you are done, enjoy!
Allergens: Dairy, nut products