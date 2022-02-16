Dollar store recipe: Pre-workout peanut butter ball snack

These homemade peanut butter balls

are an ideal snack to boost energy.

These peanut butter balls pack lots of

protein and will give you the energy to

get through a tough workout or a long

day of classes. This recipe is simple, no-

bake and can be stored for up to three

months if frozen.

Ingredients:

1 cup of quick oats

1 1/4 cup of peanut butter

1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 teaspoon of honey (optional)

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

2 tablespoons of cinnamon

Directions:

First, combine the quick oats, peanut

butter and 1/2 cup of semi-sweet

chocolate chips into a large bowl. Mix

together all ingredients.

Next, cover the large bowl with saran

wrap and chill in the refrigerator for one

to two hours or until completely chilled.

Take the mixture out of the refrigerator

and roll it into 1 inch balls.

Next, combine the sugar and cinnamon

in a separate smaller bowl. Mix together

all ingredients. Sprinkle the cinnamon

sugar onto the peanut butter balls.

Put 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate

chips into a separate small bowl.

Microwave for two minutes or until

melted and mix halfway through. Grab a

spoon and drizzle the chocolate onto the

peanut butter balls.

Once completed, place the peanut

butter balls in the refrigerator to harden

the chocolate or serve as is.

Now you are done, enjoy!

Allergens: Dairy, nut products