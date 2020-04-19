Student Government notes (April 15)

On April 15, Student Government held its online meeting featuring discussions covering club reports, constitutional amendments, a Capital Projects fund request and Executive Board elections.

Games and Media Club presented a club report. Throughout campus and the community, group members promote acceptance and openness in both gaming and media-related topics. Some of their events have included Board Game Event, Spooky Sunday and Smash-Giving. To remain active, they have been hosting online meetings since the closure of the Wilkes campus.

The History Club also delivered a report. For the semester, members had planned trips to Gettysburg and Lancaster, but both were canceled. In the future, they are looking to do community service at the Luzerne County Historical Society and also at the Farley Library to help with the archival process.

The Chess Club went over its club report. A newer club on campus, Chess Club is looking forward to participating in Club Day, volunteering at the Osterhout Library, attending chess clinics and hosting chess tournaments in the fall semester.

The Society of Women Engineers discussed a planned Amazing Race event that was scheduled for the end of May. It would have provided students with the opportunity to meet female engineers. Member also had planned the SWEet as Pi bake sale and a Pura Vida bracelet sale.

Additionally, the Dance Team was looking for Student Government to approve new amendments to its constitution. The proposed changes included the formation of a practice team, which is made for students who would like to dance and exercise but not to perform. In a unanimous decision, their amendments were passed.

Capital Projects would like to refurbish the furniture in the Darte Center’s lounge and lobby. The old furniture is worn and has been falling apart. It will be replaced with a new couch, tables and chairs. The projected cost is $15,405.82, and Capital Projects received the total amount in a passing motion.

Final notes included the election for new Student Government Executive Board positions. Vice president is Brooke Mazzotta, and the treasurer is Ben Wojciechowski. Nataliya Scarantino is corresponding secretary, and the responding secretary is Lauren Harner.

Student Government will hold another online meeting held on April 22.