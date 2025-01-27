Female Athlete of the Week: Lily Zingaro

During the senior day game against Neumann University, Zingaro contributed to all three goals for the 3-0 win. She scored once and assisted once on five shots.

1. Grade, Majors, Sport(s), Position, and Hometown

Sophomore, Sports Management and Marketing, Women’s Ice Hockey, Forward, Collingwood, Ontario, Canada



2. What has been your favorite sports memory as a Colonel?

Breaking a ton of records last season including winning the teams first post season playoffgame.



3. What is your favorite professional sports team (any sport)?

Toronto Maple Leafs



4. What is your favorite thing to do away from sports?

Rollerblade around campus and hangout with my friends/teammates



5. What is your favorite part of being an athlete at Wilkes?

The supportive environment from faculty, staff and other teams



6. What sports movie is your go-to for movie night?

“The Mighty Ducks”



7. If you did not play your current sport, what sport would you have wanted to play?

Soccer



8. What has been your favorite sports memory overall (middle school, club, high school, college,

etc)?

Going on away trips and playing in tournaments



9. What is your favorite post-game (match) meal?

Pasta and chicken



10. How do you feel about being selected as the Athlete of the Week?

Being selected as Athlete of the Week is a great honor. It’s rewarding to have my efforts

recognized, and it motivates me to keep improving and contributing to the team.