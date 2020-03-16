MAC responds to COVID-19 pandemic with cancellation of all spring athletic events

MAC cancels all athletic contests. Stay up to date with all things COVID-19 as more coverage continues in the following days.

With the circumstances around COVID-19 continuing to develop, the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) has cancelled all practices and competition for spring athletics through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. The announcement was released Monday following a unanimous decision by the MAC’s presidents.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations as of March 15, people across the U.S. have been urged to cancel or postpone events with more than 50 attendees for the next eight weeks. These efforts are in hopes to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” said the CDC.

Sporting events, as well as conferences, festivals, parades, concerts and weddings have been listed as examples of mass gatherings that should be avoided for the time being.

The cancellation of the spring season for all athletic teams comes after the initial decision to cancel practices and contests through Monday, March 30.