Kamala Harris fires up crowd at Wilkes University rally

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop at Wilkes University on Friday to tell supporters that if she is elected, “We are not going back.”

“Let’s remember who we are as Americans,” Harris said to the 4,100 attendees gathered in the McHale Athletic Center. “Generations before us led the fight for freedom, and to the friends here I say, ‘the baton is now in our hands.’”

Throughout her nearly 25-minute speech, Harris vowed to protect LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights, voting and workers’ rights and the freedom to be safe from gun violence. She also described her plan for an “opportunity economy,” which includes a tax break for small business owners and expanding the child tax credit.

“I have a plan to help lower the cost of living for America’s families, on everything from healthcare to groceries, including I will take on corporate price gouging-,” Harris said, interrupted by cheers from the audience.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Mary Grace Vadala also spoke.

Brown welcomed the crowd to the city and endorsed Harris, as a sea of attendees chanted, “Kamala! Kamala! Kamala!”

Shapiro advocated for improving the education system and local communities and said that electing Harris will help to achieve that goal.

“She is tough as nails and she has got a big heart,” Shapiro said. “She is battle tested and ready to go and ready to lead this nation forward.”

Though Shapiro endorsed Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, he argued that this election is bigger than politicians, saying that although the names of individuals will be on the ballot, ultimately, “It’s our rights and it’s our freedom that’s on the line.”

Casey, after advocating for Harris, reminded the audience that he is running for reelection this year against Republican David McCormick. He argued that McCormick, being a wealthy man from Connecticut, cannot adequately represent the values of middle-class Pennsylvanians.

Vadala, a nurse and life-long Republican from Scranton, introduced Harris after sharing a personal anecdote. She said she plans to vote for Harris this November due to how Donald Trump handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve always believed crises reveal the true nature of a leader, but when faced with one, Donald Trump drove our nation into the ground,” she said. “His recklessness endangered the American people, cost us millions of jobs and led to the deaths of over one million Americans, including my mother, Grace.”

A common theme throughout all five speeches was, in the words of Harris, “America is ready for a new way forward.”

Megan Filak, who attended the rally with her two young daughters Natalya and Kalina Filak, resonated with this message.

“The children are our future, and it’s important to fight for their rights and to create a future for them that’s successful and to give them a place where they can succeed and make their own choices,” Filak said.

Other attendees included Wilkes University students, who received first access to tickets. One Wilkes student who attended the rally was fourth-year sociology major Aster Rowland.

“I had never seen Kamala Harris speak in person before and was really excited to get that opportunity,” Rowland said. “She’s a really good speaker and I appreciate all that she has done for women of color.”

This rally was a part of Harris’ “New Way Forward Tour,” in which she and Walz have visited battleground states across the nation to emphasize the importance of voting and to foster enthusiasm and support for her campaign.

“Are we ready to fight for it?” Harris asked at the rally. “And when we fight…”

The crowd replied, “We win.”