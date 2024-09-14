Gallery: Vice President Kamala Harris holds rally at Wilkes University

Sydney Allabaugh is

the editor-in-chief of The Beacon. Allabaugh

joined The Beacon as a first-year student writing for the opinion section. She became the assistant opinion editor during the latter half of her sophomore year and was the opinion editor throughout her junior year. She

was promoted to her current role at the start of her senior year.

Allabaugh will be graduating in May of 2025 with a major in Communication Studies with concentrations in Media Production and Strategic Communication, as well as a minor in Women's and Gender Studies.

Outside of The Beacon, Allabaugh is the director of Wilkes Now!, Wilkes' student-run television program. She joined Wilkes Now! as a first-year student, became a production assistant her sophomore year, and began directing at the start of her junior year.

Allabaugh is striving to work in television or public relations in her future.