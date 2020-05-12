Student Government notes: April 29

Student Government had their online final meeting of the semester, which featured new club reports and second-week presentations.

First, the Psychology Club went over their club report. During the fall, they volunteered at the Homecoming Tailgate, Alcohol Awareness Walk and Random Acts of Kindness event. They had plans in the spring to attend the Eastern Psychological Conference in Boston, but this was canceled along with other activities and fundraisers.

Ultimate Frisbee Club also presented its report. They participated in both indoor and outdoor tournaments throughout the year, including ones at Lebanon Valley College, Wilkes University and Ithaca College. For community service, they helped out at the Everhart Museum.

Another club report featured the Pre-Professional Society (PPS). Some activities members held this year were speaker presentations from various medical and professional school representatives and first aid training. Other plans included volunteering at WEB’s Science Discovery Day and the Big Event, but both were canceled.

The Wilkes College Democrats attended the Pennsylvania Democrats Independence Dinner, where they met Congressman Matthew Cartwright and other Democratic government leaders. Last semester, they also held Snack N’ Politics and debate watch parties and collaborated with other clubs to host Voter Registration Day.

The last club report was from Hip Hop Club. Activities they held this year included Black History Month and Self-Love dance classes. Every week as well the club held Freestyle Fridays, where students could practice their dance moves. Their Halloween Flash Mob event also drew attention and will be performed next year.

Capital Projects was allocated funds to purchase a club award display case. It will serve as a space where all clubs can show awards and accomplishments earned. The case will be placed in the Henry Student Center and further decisions will be made once the school is reopened.

The Psychology Research Lab at Wilkes presented a fund request to Student Government to attend the American Psychological Association (APA) Conference. It will allow students to present their research and network with other researchers, clinicians, consultants and students. In a passing motion, they received their total amount of $4,260.