Student Government notes (April 8)

On April 8, Student Government held its online meeting, featuring club reports, constitutional amendments, a Capital Projects proposal, faculty and staff choice award nominations and Executive Board nominations.

To start, members of Women Empowered by Science (WEBS) gave their club report. This year their activities included guest speakers, penny wars and a Valentines’ Day candy sale. During this spring, they were also supposed to host Adventures in Science, but it was canceled due the school’s closure from COVID-19. In the future, they plan to have additional guest speakers and go on club bonding trips to the movies and the local bowling alley.

Geo-Explorers Club presented a club report as well. The group is are an environmentally-friendly club that strives to experience the outdoors by canoeing, hiking and camping. By participating in community service such as trash pick-ups and trail clean-ups, they help to protect the environment and keep it clean. Later in May, if possible, they have planned a trip to Acadia National Park.

Further, also on the agenda was a club report from the Dance Team. This group is an athletic club for students that combines both spirit and dance, allowing students to come together and engage in physical activity and represent Wilkes University. During their season, members perform at Wilkes men’s and women’s basketball games at halftime. One of the activities they participated in this year was the Master Class with Annamaria Mazzini of the Wilkes Theatre Department. Additionally, the Dance Team was looking to gain approval of their constitution and its new amendment at the meeting as well. Their proposed changes included the formation of a Practice Team, which is made for students who would like to dance and exercise but not to perform. There will be a motion next week to see if the constitution and its updates are approved.

Faculty and staff choice award nominations were decided on as well. This award recognizes individuals who go beyond their roles and responsibilities to enhance student life.

Capital Projects is planning to refurbish the furniture in the Darte Center’s lounge and lobby. The old furniture is worn and has been falling apart. It will be replaced with a new couch, tables and chairs. The projected cost is $15,405.82.

Some final notes included Executive Board nominations for Vice President, Recording Secretary, Treasurer and Corresponding Secretary. More decisions will be made next week in a vote to determine who is elected to each of these positions.