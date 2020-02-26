Student Government notes: Feb. 19 weekly meeting

On Feb. 19, Student Government’s meeting featured first and second-week presentations from Phi Beta Lambda, Adventures in Science and Residence Life along with constitution updates and class reports.

Executive Board Treasurer and Resident Assistant, Kevin Long, and Resident Assistant, Moustafa Almeky, led a discussion on behalf of the Office of Residence Life for the 7th Annual Glow Run. This event is a 5k that intends to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Their mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. To sign up, registration only costs $15 for Wilkes students, but everyone in the community can participate. The event will take place on Apr. 18, and the race will begin at 8 p.m. Almeky and Long are looking for $2,380 to fund the run.

For a second presentation, Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) came in, and they are a business-oriented branch of a nationwide professional organization that participates in annual events. They were looking to attend the 2020 State Leadership Conference in Harrisburg on Mar. 20 to 22. At the conference, they would get to engage in open general sessions, award ceremonies, business seminars, workshops and networking opportunities. They were allocated their total of $1,500 to cover hotel and registration costs.

Adventures in Science made another appearance as well. It is taking place on Apr. 24 and is meant to encourage high school students from the Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton areas to get interested in learning about science. This year the theme is “Blasting Off Into Space,” and they are expecting over 250 students to attend. Adventures in Science requested $2,730, and they received this amount in a motion of 28 in favor, three opposing and one abstaining.

Next, the changes to Student Government’s constitution were approved. There are new stipulations regarding the election timeline and when voting will occur. For the motion, there were 24 in favor, zero opposing and one abstaining.

Student Body President, Alanah Guerrero, led a discussion going over the Student Outreach Initiative as well. During the meeting, each class received a sheet containing feedback from the students in their year. The responses covered what improvements students would like to see from Student Government. They even mentioned events and opportunities that would help Student Government to become more involved with each of their classes.

Some last notes included the class reports. Seniors are planning their Downtown Establishment Tour, and they are doing an outer space theme. The juniors are still selling their Bluetooth speakers. Finally, the sophomores are also having their mud cake fundraiser.