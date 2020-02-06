Student Government notes: Jan. 29 weekly meeting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Jan. 29, Student Government’s third meeting of the semester featured first and second-week presentations along with class reports.

Pre-Pharmacy Club presented a fund request to visit the Science History Institute in Philadelphia on Apr. 4. After attending the museum, they are going to the King of Prussia Mall on the way back for dinner. To attend, the club needs $550 for the trip.

The Sidhu Business School went to the Hospitality Leadership Conference in Las Vegas over winter break, where they presented research and connected with professionals. The subject of their research was “How to Encourage Millennials’ Green Consumption through Social Media.” To cover the rest of their trip expenses, they requested $391.27.

Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honors Society, came back for a second discussion. Their organization is going to the 2020 Spring Convention in Las Vegas, where students will be giving presentations and trying to win awards for the university. They requested $2,500 for their trip. However, in a passing motion, they were allocated $2,000.

The Engineering Students Activities Committee (ESAC) is looking to become a club on campus. President Susan Cook, wants to establish an environment to bring all of the majors of the engineering department together. Fundraising plans would include a gear sale and a Moe’s fundraiser. Their club was recognized with 35 in favor, zero opposing and two abstaining.

The Chemistry Club added changes to their by-laws, which were approved. They also led a discussion covering a trip to the 2020 American Chemical Society Spring National Meeting. For their trip, they asked for $2,220, but they were allocated $1,500.

The Pennsylvania Pharmacist Association attended their 2020 Midyear Conference in Harrisburg on Jan. 24 to 26. This conference provided pharmacy students with opportunities to network, win awards and participate in demonstrations. They requested an amount of $3,129, covering hotel and registration fees. They received this total in full.

Executive Board Treasurer, Kevin Long, gave a presentation for Casino Night. The spring semester’s theme will be glow-in-the-dark with new prizes. The cost of the event is $10,800, and this amount was approved with 25 in favor, zero opposing and zero abstaining.

There were nominations for Club and Member of the Month as well. Club of the Month was UNICEF. Student Government’s Sophomore Class Vice President, Anna Culver, was Member of the Month.