NFL trade deadline comes and goes

The 2025 NFL trade deadline was Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. This was the deadline for teams to make any trades for the remainder of the season, which actually was a week later in previous years.

This season, 12 total players changed teams via trade with 14 total draft picks being exchanged.

Earlier in the year, the most popular trade was when edge rusher, Micah Parsons, got traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. Since then, Parsons made history by becoming the highest paid non-qb in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins got many trade offers for their speedy 24 year old running back, De’Von Achane. Many expected Dolphins wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, to get traded knowing that many teams like the Steelers and the Broncos wanted him. However, despite these phone calls, Waddle stayed in Miami.

Another player that was expected to be traded was the edge rusher from the Cincinnati Bengals, Trey Hendrickson. However, sources say that no offer was better than a fourth-round pick for the 2024 sack leader.

In news about trades that did happen, the Chicago Bears traded their pass rusher, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2026 sixth-round pick. One of the biggest trades of this trade deadline was when the New York Jets traded their star cornerback, Sauce Gardner, for two first-round picks.

The Jets also traded their defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys for another first-round pick, a second-round pick, and defensive lineman Mazi Smith.

This season was definitely extraordinary for trades and this leaves the fans wondering how they will perform on their new teams.