A new chapter for Bill Belichick on Chapel Hill

Bill Belichick is known as one of the most successful head coaches in the history of the National Football League for his record setting dynasty as a head coach for the New England Patriots.

Appearing in 12 Super Bowls and winning six, he holds records in both of those categories. Many consider him to be the greatest coach in football history, leading players like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss among others.

However after multiple seasons of declining play with the Patriots, Belichick stepped away from football and resigned as head coach in New England.

After doing this in 2024, many thought that this was it for him. Many thought that Belichick was going to step away from football as a whole and leave the league with the legacy he created.

However, later that year, he did the exact opposite of what anybody would have expected by becoming a college football head coach for the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tarheels.

The reaction to Belichick joining UNC was filled with very mixed emotions. Many people were excited for Belichick to coach UNC while others showed skepticism. Fans were stunned by this move by the NFL legend as the hire was viewed as potentially transformative yet risky and dangerous.

When asked about this move in his introductory press conference, Belichick called it a “dream come true” stating that he has always wanted to be a head coach for a college football team.

Belichick’s father Steve Belichick was an assistant coach for UNC and Navy. It was a homecoming in a way for the legendary Patriots coach.

After his arrival with the Tarheels , Belichick went on to coach his first college football game on Sept. 1 against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs.

Things did not go to plan for the “rookie” head coach, with UNC being obliterated by TCU, falling to 0-1 on the season with a 48-14 loss.

This was a pretty devastating loss for Belichick and the Tarheels and the media would not let him live this down. Many took to social media to make fun of this loss that was a week long joke.

However, Belichick quickly silenced the criticism the next week beating the University of Charlotte 49ers 20-3 on Sept. 6. This was a much needed win for Belichick and the Tarheels as it solidified that he can coach college football.

After this win, Belichick banned New England Patriots scouts from attending games at UNC saying at the postgame press conference, “It’s clear that I’m not welcome around their facility, so they’re not welcome at ours. Pretty simple.”

Many viewed this move to be selfish, as part of Belichick’s job as a college football coach is to get his players to the NFL. Nobody knows what’s next for Belichick and this UNC team, but the fans are expecting this to be very interesting.

Sitting at a 2-1 record early on in the year, reactions surely have been mixed in the early stages of Belichick’s spot at the helm of a program which has not been ranked in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll since October 2023.

For now, however, the Tarheels will continue to feel themselves out as they get used to the style of play which made Belichick so successful in his days with New England.