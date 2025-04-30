Programming Board hosts County Fair event on the greenway

Programming Board hosted a county fair event on the greenway on Thursday, April 24.

It was a fun-filled event where students could relax after a stressful week of exams and assignments, just before finals.

The event had games and activities like an obstacle course, mechanical shark and a dunk tank where students had the opportunity to dunk members of the Programming Board. It featured a free portrait artist and photo booth as well.

Food offered included chicken tenders, breadsticks, pizza, crab rangoons and more.

The event also featured Programming Board’s annual Snack Attack, where students can get free treats, drinks and snacks.

Samara Carey, Programming Board big event chair and event lead, said that the planning for this event began at the end of the previous fall semester with Owen Ward, small event chair and event lead.

“It’s been a process, but it’s been a fun process,” Carey said.

Various local craft vendors and businesses attended the event, selling painted glasses, homemade baked goods, jewelry and beyond.

“I wanted to get the local vendors’ names out there, and a great way to do that is an event like this,” Carey said.

Programming Board raffled gift certificates for students to support local vendors.

Carey said these events draw large crowds of 120 or more students.

“Events like this are fun and always have a fun crowd,” Carey said. “It’s a good time and a good way to relax before finals and have some fun with friends and enjoy some food.”

Several students agreed that the county fair was a great turnout and a good time to relax and hang out with friends before the finals begin.