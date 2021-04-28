Blue and Gold Day set to take place on May 1 for current, prospective Wilkes students

Current and incoming Wilkes students are encouraged to celebrate Blue and Gold Day on Saturday, May 1 for National Decision Day.

Wilkes will be celebrating its Blue and Gold Day on May 1. This day is meant to welcome the Classes of 2025 and 2027 to the Colonel family.

“We’re excited to see the tradition grow each year and to have admissions host an event for prospective students on that day,” said Kim Bower Spence, executive director of marketing. “Marketing Communications launched the first Blue and Gold Day in 2019 to correspond with National College Decision Day, which is May 1 each year.”

Current students, faculty, staff and alumni are encouraged to participate on this day. They can come to the first floor of the Henry Student Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to welcome prospective students.

“Everyone can participate near or far,” said Jessica Haczewski, admissions event coordinator. “Blue and Gold Day is both a small on-campus event as well as a social media celebration. Current students, prospective students, faculty, staff and alumni are all asked to post a photo of themselves wearing blue and gold on social media using the hashtag #WilkesU to celebrate our family of Colonels.”

Some tips to remember if you participate in Blue and Gold Day: Wear blue and gold; take a selfie or take video of yourself solo or with others; post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok; tag the school’s social media accounts; and use the hashtag #WilkesU.

This is the first year admissions is inviting prospective students to campus on National College Decision Day and holding an in-person event. These students will have the opportunity to meet current students, take a campus tour and much more.

“Safety is our number one priority,” said Haczewski. “All attendees will be required to wear masks. There will also be hand sanitizing stations located through the first floor. Prospective students sign-up to attend at either 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. or 1 p.m., and time slots are limited so that we can continue to keep groups small.”

Additionally, admissions plans to have a deposit table, a photo booth and a DJ to play music. Students who make a deposit will win Wilkes merchandise, and current students can also receive merchandise for recording videos, taking photos or promoting Blue and Gold Day on their personal social media accounts.

“We had a number of incoming students participate in the first year, as well as current students and some alumni,” said Bower Spence. “Last year, it expanded as more faculty and staff members, current students, athletic teams and alumni got in the spirit. About 90 individuals and groups shared photos or videos on social media in 2020.”

Since Blue and Gold Day only started two years ago, there are still Wilkes students on campus who participated in the first one. The very first Blue and Gold Day winner, Cassidy Taylor, is even helping out by spreading Wilkes pride as much as possible, coordinating events and creating social media campaigns.

“I’ve always been extremely spirited,” said Taylor, a junior psychology and communication studies double major and intern at the undergraduate admissions office. “I am incredibly proud to be a Colonel, and I love welcoming new people to our family. When I was asked to help this project, I was so honored that my spirit and passion was noticed and recognized.”

To learn more about Blue and Gold Day, check out the email announcement admissions posted on Today at Wilkes. There is a video attached to the announcement that students are encouraged to view if they are interested in participating in the event.

“If you’re a current student, faculty, staff or alumni, the best thing you can do is post on May 1 showing your Colonel Pride,” said Taylor. “Use the hashtag #WilkesU, so we can repost your posts too.”