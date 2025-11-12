Women’s wrestling earns first dual match win

The Wilkes women’s wrestling team earned its first dual match win in program history on Nov. 8 against Misericordia University. The girls dominated this match as the score for this dual ended 44-5.

At 103 lbs, first year Gabriela Vasquez won by forfeit along with first year Jordyn Suhina at 110 lbs, first year Grace Riley at 117 lbs, first year Haylee Robinson at 124 lbs, junior Jamie Henderson at 131lbs, and first year Milly Hughes at 138 lbs. With these six forfeits, the girls started with a 30-0 lead. Then at 145 lbs, first year Alyssa McIntosh scored a technical fall 10-0 in 2:23 against her opponent.

At 160 lbs, first year Kendra O’Brien also won her match by forfeit. After this Misericordia forfeit, first year Carina Rivera won her match by fall in 1:38 after leading the 180 lb bout 6-0.

Finally at the 207 lbs weight class, Misericordia earned its first points in a forfeit making the match end 44-5.

The Colonels will compete again on Nov. 16 as they host the first annual Wilkes Women’s Open at the McHale Athletic Center.