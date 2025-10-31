Wilkes Women’s Wrestling: inaugural season preview

The Wilkes University Women’s Wrestling team will make history for Wilkes as they will compete for the very first time at the East Stroudsburg Open on Nov. 2. Wilkes announced the addition of the Women’s Wrestling team as its 24th intercollegiate varsity sport in August 2024.

This happened after Jon Laudenslager was promoted from head Men’s Wrestling coach to the Director of Wrestling. Since then he has been overseeing the men’s and women’s programs.

Laudenslager has been directly in charge of recruiting for the women’s program since the announcement of this addition to Wilkes University athletics. “I am super excited to start the women’s program and allow the girls to live their passion throughout college,” Laudenslager said.

“I believe this program can evolve quickly and be an NCAA Top 25 program like our men’s program. Sky is the limit now that we have created a great foundation with these first ladies starting the program.”

The squad will be led by head coach Kasey Kruczek. Kruczek begins her first season as the first Wilkes Women’s Wrestling head coach after being hired earlier this year in July. Before coming to Wilkes, Kruczek served as the assistant women’s wrestling coach at Campbellsville University in Kentucky from 2021 to 2025.

While at Campbellsville she brought her team to the 2022 NAIA National Championship. Going into this season, Kruczek is excited for the opportunity this team has. “I am super excited for this year. This is a great opportunity to build a team,” Kruczek said.

“The girls have been putting in so much work, so it’s going to be exciting to watch this program take off.”

Kruczek was very clear when it came to her own personal goals for the season. “My goal is to get the girls better each day. I want the girls to be the best they can be. I come from a very accomplished team, so when I see these girls work day in and day out, I think we can achieve that here.”

The Women’s Wrestling team will also be led by their assistant coach and Wilkes alumnus Allie Gundlah.

After the East Stroudsburg Open, the team will compete in their first ever dual match against Misericordia University on Nov. 8 at 11:00 at the Marts Center.