Wilkes women’s hockey: 2025-26 season preview

The Colonels are back and they’re ready to make history.

After a record-setting 2024-25 season that brought Wilkes University its first-ever Middle Atlantic Conference Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance, the women’s ice hockey team is gearing up for another exciting season.

With national recognition, a confident roster and a hungry student section, the Colonels are skating into the 2025-26 season with their eyes on a repeat.

Wilkes will open the season on Thursday, Oct. 31, with a road matchup against the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons, a top-15 program in Division III. It’s a big first test, but if last season proved anything, it’s that this team thrives under pressure.

Leading the charge once again is head coach Dave LaBaff, now entering his fourth season behind the bench. The New York native who was hired in June 2022 has turned Wilkes into one of the conference’s top contenders in just a few seasons.

Under his leadership, the Colonels have developed a reputation for strong chemistry, disciplined defense and relentless offensive attack that leaves opponents on their heels.

With that, the team’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. The Colonels were recently listed among the teams receiving votes in the USCHO Division III preseason poll. Last season, the team appeared as high as 14th in the poll, but receiving votes in preseason is a program first.

The recognition comes on the heels of another honor, Wilkes was picked first in the MAC preseason coaches poll, earning 49 points and seven first-place votes to top second-place Lebanon Valley College.

The ‘what’s next’ looks extra bright for the team. Returning standouts such as Renee Ng, last year’s MAC Rookie of the Year and Audrey Milne, the MAC Championship MVP, bring raging confidence and leadership to a roster full of energy.

Combined with a talented group of newcomers, the Colonels have both the skill and depth to keep their winning momentum rolling.

“Winning that award just makes me more motivated to keep improving and pushing for another strong season,” Milne said.

Students can expect an exciting slate of games at the Toyota SportsPlex, where Wilkes will look to defend the home ice all season long. The Colonels’ aggressive style, tight-knit chemistry and big-game spirit make every matchup worth watching.

The 2024-25 campaign was a breakthrough. Now, 2025-26 is about building legacy. With a conference title to defend, a national spotlight to embrace and a hungry roster ready to prove last season was only the beginning, the Colonels are skating into the new year with purpose.

For Wilkes students and local fans, there’s never been a better time to get behind the blue and gold. Pack the rink, bring your friends and make some noise, because this team feeds off energy.

Whether it’s the echo of the puck hitting the back of the net or the roar of the crowd after a clutch save, every moment counts.

“It’s always exciting to get back out on the ice, we’ve been preparing and practicing hard,” Milne stated.

So, mark your calendars, grab your gear and get ready for another unforgettable season of Wilkes women’s ice hockey. The puck drops Oct. 31 and is set to go on from there and if history repeats itself, you’ll want a front-row seat.

“The hockey atmosphere is always better with a loud crowd and ultimately fuels us on the ice,” Milne said. “Come out and support us, even if you have never seen a game before” The Colonels are back: faster, stronger and hungrier than ever. See you at the rink.