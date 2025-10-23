This week in Wilkes Sports – Oct. 11 to Oct. 18

Well, another week has come and gone as the semester rolls on. The recent week in Wilkes sports saw the swim team begin their season, as well as winning streaks on the line. Add in some senior day festivities and the beginning of the hockey season, it was an action packed seven days in Wilkes sports.

Oct. 11:

Men’s and women’s swimming were in action for the first time in the 2025-26 season as they each took on King’s and Marywood. The men grabbed team wins in both matchups, with the women splitting the tri-meet.

Women’s golf took a conference win over the University of Scranton at the Stone Hedge Country Club.

Women’s volleyball lost both matches in a tri-match against Elizabethtown College and Montclair State.

Men’s and women’s soccer traveled down to the nation’s capital to take on Catholic. The men took a tough 0-3 loss, while the women drew 1-1 against the Cardinals. Field hockey took on Catholic as well, grabbing a 3-2 win at Schmidt Stadium. Football were victorious once again, securing a 26-7 win at Moravion for their third straight victory.

Oct. 12:

No events scheduled.

Oct. 13:

No events scheduled.

Oct. 14:

It was a brand new week for Wilkes Athletics, but it was an unfortunate night of defeat for all teams in action. Women’s soccer and volleyball were both blanked at home against Drew and Moravian at home. On the road, men’s soccer took on the Rangers, losing 1-2.

Oct. 15:

Field hockey took the journey to Madison, N.J. to take on Drew. Unable to get many offensive chances, the Colonels fell 0-2 to the Rangers.

Oct. 16:

Men’s golf, looking to get Wilkes athletics its first win of the week, were unable to secure victory, losing to the University of Scranton from the Glen Oak Country Club.

Oct. 17:

No events scheduled.

Oct. 18:

A new weekend brought senior day festivities to Wilkes-Barre. Women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s soccer all honored their senior players.

Starting off with volleyball, the team completed a tri-match sweep against Rutgers-Camden and Hood College. Women’s soccer erupted with six goals as they took down Goucher, 6-0.

Men’s soccer took a narrow 0-1 loss against the Gophers. Men’s and women’s cross country were back in action as they competed at the Aubrey Shenk Invitational.

The men’s squad finished 29th out of 34 teams, while the women’s team finished 28th out of 33 opponents.

Field Hockey was on the road in Baltimore to take on Goucher. They took a narrow 0-2 loss against the Gophers. Finally, men’s and women’s swim were back in the water at home as each took home conference wins over Moravian.

Updated Records (As of Oct. 18.)

Men’s Soccer: 1-10-4 (0-4-2 Landmark)

Women’s Soccer: 5-5-5 (1-2-3 Landmark)

Men’s Tennis: 1-0

Women’s Tennis: 1-1

Men’s Golf: 3-3-1 (0-2 Landmark)

Women’s Golf: 8-1 (2-1 Landmark)

Football: 4-2 (2-0 Landmark)

Field Hockey: 8-8 (3-3 Landmark)

Women’s Volleyball: 13-13 (1-4 Landmark)

Men’s Swimming and Diving: 3-0 (1-0 Landmark)

Women’s Swimming and Diving: 2-1 (1-0 Landmark)

Men’s Cross Country: N/A

Women’s Cross Country: N/A