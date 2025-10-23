Local high school football – Oct. 16 & 17

Abington Heights 49, Scranton 13

The Abington Heights Comets got the 49-13 win over the Scranton Knights on Oct.16. The Comets had a 42-0 lead at the half and Gavin Anders had himself a new school record.

Anders became the school’s all time career leader in receiving yards with 1,699. Abington Heights improves to 7-2 and will travel to Hazleton next Friday. Scranton falls to 2-7 and will host Delaware Valley.

Pleasant Valley 28, Pocono Mountain West 21

The Pleasant Valley Bears took a thrilling win at Pocono Mountain West 28-21 on Oct. 17.

On the opening drive, Pocono Mountain West’s Christian Stiehler stripped the ball and ran it back for a 52 yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 9:02 left in the first quarter.

Pleasant Valley responded as Jacob George tied the game up at seven with 2:34 left in the first quarter on a three yard touchdown run.

Nikolas Payan broke free for a 41 yard touchdown to get the Bears up 14-7.

With 10:22 left in the second quarter, Panthers quarterback Curtis Sipler found a wide open Brady Behr for a 39 yard touchdown. The PAT was blocked so Pleasant Valley retained the lead 14-13.

The Bears were up 21-13 at the half after Marcellus Solt took a pitch pass to the endzone. Pocono Mountain West came out of the second half with a lot of energy.

For the Panthers’ first play after the second half kickoff, Stiehler broke through for a very tough 48 yard touchdown, he also ran in the two point conversion to tie the game at 21.

After trading punts and a fourth and one stop by Pleasant Valley, Bears running back Chris Ward broke free for a 28 yard touchdown to give them the 28-21 lead with 2:21 left in the game.

Pocono Mountain West had an opportunity on a fourth down play.

Sipler aired out a pass to Donyeh White, but couldn’t hold onto it and it was a turnover on downs.

Pleasant Valley took the knee and won the game 28-21. Pleasant Valley improves to 4-5 and beats the Panthers for the first time since 2022 and will play Stroudsburg next week.

Pocono Mountain West falls to 5-4 and will host their annual rivalry game next week with Pocono Mountain East to wrap up the regular season

This week, Jake travels to Wyoming Area as they take on Pittston Area in a heavyweight matchup in District Two.