Local high school football – Old Forge vs. Holy Cross (Oct. 11)

The Old Forge Blue Devils won their second straight game after an 0-6 start, 20-6 over Holy Cross on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 11.

Robby Stofanelli had two passing touchdowns, one to Ayden Aversa for 67 yards and Chris Rasmus, who had two total touchdowns on the day.

Dean Muchow scored the Crusaders lone touchdown of the game. The big storyline in this game was the Blue Devils being 19-0 all time against Holy Cross coming into this contest.

As statistics and records showed, this was a huge opportunity for the Crusaders to make history. However, the Old Forge defense wasn’t letting that happen.

Quarterback Chase Rutkowski was picked off twice in the red zone. Elio Castaldi had a pick while Aversa had another along with a fumble recovery as well.

Old Forge held the Crusaders to no points until a late touchdown with 39 seconds left in the game.

Old Forge improves to 2-6 and will face arch-rival Riverside next Friday. Holy Cross falls to 3-5 and will travel to Lackawanna Trail.