Local high school football – Hanover Area vs. Columbia-Montour Vo. Tech

The Hanover Area Hawkeyes posted their 4th shutout of the season over Columbia-Montour Vo Tech 63-0.

Hanover jumped right out the gate after a 3 and out from the Rams as Dewayne Downey scored the opening touchdown.

Another Vo Tech punt led to Deacon Eisenbach returning it for a touchdown to make 14-0 Hawkeyes. A recovered onside kick would lead to Eisenbach’s 2nd touchdown of the night.

Hanover did the exact same thing on the next kickoff. This would lead to Dawin Downey finding the endzone to make it 35-0 with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. Hanover Area built a 42-0 lead after the first frame when Dewayne Downey scored his third touchdown of the game.

Dewayne Downey would finish with four touchdowns, With Dawin Downey scoring two, and Eisenbach also have two TDs.

Brody Richardson had the Hawkeyes’ other touchdown of the night. Hanover Area improves to 4-4 and will travel to Lake-Lehman next week.

Columbia-Montour Vo Tech falls to 3-5 and will face another District 2 opponent as they host Holy Redeemer next Saturday