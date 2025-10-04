The news of today reported by the journalists of tomorrow

The Beacon
The Beacon
The Beacon

Wilkes football opens Landmark play with win over Catholic

Colonels grab a 15-13 win during Homecoming Weekend
Jake Mills, Sports Staff Writer
October 4, 2025
Cooper King and the Colonel offense getting ready for the snap.
Wilkes captains walk down from the Munson Fieldhouse.

The Wilkes University Colonels got the win in gritty fashion 15-13 over Catholic University on Homecoming Weekend

 

The game started off slow after many punts and a fumbled punt return recovered by Catholic. Wilkes eventually got on the board as kicker Nick Volpone put one through the uprights to make it 3-0 with 4:29 to go in the first quarter. 

 

To begin the second quarter, Cooper King hit Juju Fears for a fantastic catch to set the Colonels up nicely. Running back Ben Contella found the endzone from 14 yards out on the next play to give the Colonels a 9-0 lead. 

 

The Colonels had to settle for a field goal once again as Volpone made it 12-0 Wilkes with 33 seconds until halftime. As time expired, Catholic was driving and ended the half with a score. 

 

Charles Gulbin found Andrew Tabor for a nice catch in the corner of the endzone to make it 12-6 at the break. 

 

After once again, many punts, Volpone kicked his third field goal of the afternoon to give the Colonels a 15-6 lead with 12:57 to go. 

 

J’vier Johnson would pick off Gulbin to set the Colonels up at their own 30. After a punt, the Cardinals had an opportunity. Catholic took it down to the 19 yard line with 39 seconds left, Gulbin hit John Maynes for a 19 yard touchdown to put Catholic within two. After an unsuccessful onside kick, the Colonels took the knee and got the homecoming victory 15-13 over the Catholic Cardinals. 

 

The Colonels are now 3-2 overall and are 1-0 in the Landmark. They will travel to Moravian next Saturday, while Catholic falls to 1-4 and will host Juniata at the same time.

Elsewhere in the Landmark, Lycoming took a 17-0 win over Moravian, and Western Connecticut pummeled Juniata by a score of 63-15. Susquehanna were on their bye-week for the 2025 season.

