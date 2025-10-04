Wilkes football opens Landmark play with win over Catholic

Gallery • 7 Photos Jake Mills Wilkes captains walk down from the Munson Fieldhouse.

The Wilkes University Colonels got the win in gritty fashion 15-13 over Catholic University on Homecoming Weekend

The game started off slow after many punts and a fumbled punt return recovered by Catholic. Wilkes eventually got on the board as kicker Nick Volpone put one through the uprights to make it 3-0 with 4:29 to go in the first quarter.

To begin the second quarter, Cooper King hit Juju Fears for a fantastic catch to set the Colonels up nicely. Running back Ben Contella found the endzone from 14 yards out on the next play to give the Colonels a 9-0 lead.

The Colonels had to settle for a field goal once again as Volpone made it 12-0 Wilkes with 33 seconds until halftime. As time expired, Catholic was driving and ended the half with a score.

Charles Gulbin found Andrew Tabor for a nice catch in the corner of the endzone to make it 12-6 at the break.

After once again, many punts, Volpone kicked his third field goal of the afternoon to give the Colonels a 15-6 lead with 12:57 to go.

J’vier Johnson would pick off Gulbin to set the Colonels up at their own 30. After a punt, the Cardinals had an opportunity. Catholic took it down to the 19 yard line with 39 seconds left, Gulbin hit John Maynes for a 19 yard touchdown to put Catholic within two. After an unsuccessful onside kick, the Colonels took the knee and got the homecoming victory 15-13 over the Catholic Cardinals.

The Colonels are now 3-2 overall and are 1-0 in the Landmark. They will travel to Moravian next Saturday, while Catholic falls to 1-4 and will host Juniata at the same time.

Elsewhere in the Landmark, Lycoming took a 17-0 win over Moravian, and Western Connecticut pummeled Juniata by a score of 63-15. Susquehanna were on their bye-week for the 2025 season.