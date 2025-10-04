Local High School football: Lake-Lehman at Tunkhannock

The Lake-Lehman Black Knights win their third straight game against Tunkhannock, 26-13. Black Knights running back Jaydon Skipalis had three touchdowns. Despite the great performance, things didn’t start out that way.

On the opening play of the game, Skiaplis fumbled and Tunkhannock recovered the ball and set themselves up nicely. Quarterback Zach Latwinski hit Colin Gregory for six to open the scoring and capitalize on the turnover.

Lake-Lehman responded in the second quarter as Jaydon Skiaplis scored from 29 yards out to tie the game at six apiece. Tunkhannock held Lehman to a third and goal from the three yard line, and Skipalis found the endzone for the second time of the night to make it a 12-6 ball game.

On the final play of the half, Tunkhannock’s Latwinski was picked off by Vincenzo Sparacio, this was a huge momentum shift as he took it all the way back for a pick six to give Lehman the 18-6 advantage going into halftime.

After several punts, the Tigers pulled out the trickery when Randall Paxton hit Colin Gregory on a flea flicker play and it was 18-13 Lehman, as the first PAT was scored after two-plus quarters of play.

The Black Knights were battle tested once again as it came down to a fourth and three on the five yard line. Skipalis did what he does best and scored his third touchdown of the night.

Anthony Magnotta ran in the two point conversion and it was 26-13 Black Knights with 9:42 to go in the final frame.

With less than two minutes left, Latwinski threw his second interception of the game as Chris Yetter picked him off and sealed the victory for Lake-Lehman.

Lake-Lehman hosts Wyoming Area next week in another huge division game. Tunkhannock hosts their homecoming game as the Montrose Meteors come to town.

