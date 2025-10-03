Wilkes Homecoming Preview

After a hard fought win against the Montclair State University Red Hawks, 24-21 , the Wilkes University Colonels will take on the Catholic University Cardinals in a Landmark Conference match up on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. from Schmidt Stadium.

The Colonels come into the homecoming game with a 2-2 record, while the Cardinals come to Wilkes-Barre with a record of 1-3, most recently a huge loss to Salisbury University, 55-6.

Last year’s homecoming matchup was against a different group of Cardinals: the ones from St. John Fisher. The Colonels won the game 28-21, and they are looking to do the same thing this year.

Players to watch for the Colonels include senior quarterback Cooper King who has thrown for a total of 565 yards and four touchdowns this season. Another player to keep an eye on is senior kicker Nick Volpone who hit the game-winning field goal for the Colonels last week against the Red Hawks.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior linebacker Tyler Wetzel has been a standout player for the Colonels as he was named Landmark Conference Defensive Player of the Week against King’s after the Mayor’s Cup game

First year tight end Maddox McCormick says he and his team are ready for the game this weekend. “Me and the rest of the team are very excited for the game,” McCormick said.

“I think we’ve been building momentum and stacking days in practice heading into the game this week,” he concluded.

In other sports, the field hockey team will be playing the Juniata College Eagles for their homecoming after the conclusion of the football game at 4 p.m. The Colonels will be back at home after a lengthy slate of road games that concludes on Oct. 1 when they take on Penn State Harrisburg.

Players to watch for the Colonels include first year Maddie Karp who is leading the team with six goals. First year Taylor Bower is leading the team in assists with five.

Whether it’s football or field hockey, the sports of Wilkes University will look to impress in front of the home crowd as they welcome back alumni, parents and more.