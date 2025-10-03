This week in Wilkes Sports – Sept. 23 to Sept. 27

Another week of Wilkes sports has come and gone as the majority of Colonels continue non-conference matchups as they gear up for Landmark play. From volleyball to field hockey, here’s last week’s matchups and scores.

Sept. 23

Women’s volleyball kicked off the day’s two events with an away matchup against Penn State Abington. Facing a tough side, the Colonels were swept in three straight sets, losing 0-3.

Men’s soccer took on Ursinus at home in front of the Bruggeworth crowd. After Kendall Heck scored less than nine minutes in, Ursinus answered back with two goals, grabbing the game winner with less than nine minutes left in the contest. Wilkes fell 1-2.

Sept. 24

A matchup at East Stroudsburg for women’s tennis was postponed due to inclement weather. Field Hockey had their first game of the week, taking on Eastern University away from home.

A tough matchup that went all the way to overtime, the Colonels fell on an Eastern penalty corner goal. Women’s soccer were back at home in their final non-conference matchup of the season before Landmark play began.

Taking on Widender, the Colonels hoped to end the non-conference phase of the season on a high note. Taylor Anthony grabbed the contest’s first goal about 39 minutes into the first half.

Widener played spoiler to the party with an 89th minute equalizer. The match ended 1-1.

Sept. 25

Men’s golf were set to take on the University of Scranton and King’s College from Glen Oak Country Club, but again it was the rain that had other plans for the Colonels.

Sept. 26

No events scheduled.

Sept. 27

It was the busiest day of the week for the Colonels, with eight different teams in action. Men’s and women’s cross country competed at the Lock Haven University Open. The men finished in 13th place out of 17 teams, while the women’s team finished 11th out of 11 teams.

Women’s volleyball hosted a tri-match against Penn State Altoona and Bard College. After being swept in three sets by Altoona, the Colonels came back to win their second match 3-1, defeating Bard.

Field hockey continued their away trip, as they took on Elizabethtown in the first Landmark matchup of the season. They came away with a hard fought win, with Taylor Minnick grabbed a late winner to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Men’s and women’s soccer were at home to also take on Elizabethtown in doubleheader action from Bruggeworth Field.

In the first game, women’s soccer had a multitude of shots and opportunities, however it was the Blue Jays that would come away with the win, with the Colonels falling 0-1.

Men’s soccer looked to grab something after a hard fought loss earlier in the week. Elizabethtown scored about 19 minutes off of a goal from Quinn Erb.

The Colonels got the equalizer after a huge blunder by the Blue Jay backline led to an own goal to make it a 1-1 contest.

That’s how the scoreline would stand, as the Colonels grabbed a draw in their first Landmark Conference game of the 2025 season.

Finally, football took their early season 1-2 record to Montclair State, grabbing a 24-21 win to improve to .500 on the season. Despite having over 200 less yards than the Red Hawks, Cooper King had two total touchdowns, one in the air and one on the ground. Tallen Murray, Tyler Wetzel and Cohen Creswell each had 10 total tackles. Just as he has done all season, Nick Volpone came up clutch with a last minute game-winning field goal from 26 yards to clinch the win.

Updated Records (As of Sept. 28):

Men’s Soccer: 1-5-3

Women’s Soccer: 4-3-2

Men’s Tennis: N/A

Women’s Tennis: 0-1

Men’s Golf: 3-1

Women’s Golf: 4-1

Football: 2-2

Field Hockey: 6-4

Women’s Volleyball: 10-6

Men’s Cross Country: N/A

Women’s Cross Country: N/A