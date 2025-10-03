Local High School football – Sept. 28

The Lakeland Chiefs rolled to 5-1 on the year after a 28-14 win on the road at Dunmore in a potential preview of the Class 2A championship game in November.

Lakeland opened the scoring in this one as QB David Naniewicz ran in a two yard touchdown with 6:17 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Dunmore got on the board as Logan Miller fell on the football in the endzone after Brandon Mecca fumbled.

Naniewicz ran his second touchdown of the night in from 16 yards out this time to give Lakeland the 14-7 lead.

With 57 seconds left until halftime, Ryan Mecca from seven yards out found his way into the endzone to tie the game at 14 going into halftime. Battling adversity, Lakeland received the ball coming out of the half.

After a three and out from Lakeland, Dunmore was looking to drive but quarterback Weston Yannone was picked off by Chase Rosenkrans.

Lakeland drove all the way down to the one yard line and David Naniewicz for the third time punched in the score with five seconds to go in the third quarter.

After many great stops defensively, Lakeland’s Gavin Roberts ran in a 54 yard touchdown to seal the game for the Chiefs with 2:31 left in the final frame.

Lakeland advances to 5-1 and will play at Honesdale next week in a Saturday afternoon game. Dunmore falls to 3-3 on the year and will look to bounce back against Mid Valley next week.

This week, Jake travels to Tunkhannock as the Tigers take on visiting Lake-Lehman on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.