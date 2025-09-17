Wilkes football player charged after incident following Mayor’s Cup win

A Wilkes University football player has been charged by campus police following the investigation into a scrum that occurred after the 28th annual Mayor’s Cup game on Sept. 6.

Ryan Opperman, a sophomore defensive back was charged with two counts following an alleged incident involving a local newspaper reporter.

According to court records obtained by The Beacon, Opperman, of Lewisburg, Pa., was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment stemming from an incident with Citizens’ Voice reporter Steve Bennett.

Citations issued by the Wilkes University Police Department say Opperman knocked Bennett’s phone out of his hand and kicked it, creating a public disturbance and subjecting Bennett to physical contact.

Charges were filed on Sept. 10, with a court date unknown at this time. Proceedings are being handled by District Court 11–01-05 in Forty Fort, Pa.

“Wilkes University Athletics Department is aware of and is reviewing the developments surrounding the incident at the end of the football game on Sept. 6,” said Wilkes University spokesperson Kelly Clisham said in a statement.

“The safety of all students, faculty, staff and guests remains a top priority. We cannot comment further on any individual student or the ongoing matter at this time.”

Attempts to reach Opperman, Bennett and Wilkes head coach David Biever were unsuccessful.