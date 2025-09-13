What really is School Spirit?: Going beyond the games

Think back to the latest game you attended. The crowd erupts as the home team scores the winning touchdown. Students wave their school flags and posters, they turn to strangers high-fiving them as if they have been friends for years.

This is more than just a game, it is a tradition, a community and the very heartbeat of our school spirit. But what is it about the game day that brings out this energy and excitement in every student?

School spirit is the invisible thread that ties a school together. It’s shared pride in school colors, the teams and the school as a whole. Athletes often say that the energy from the stands can make a difference. “Seeing students wearing apparel when they come for our home games in the crowd is empowering.”

Elias Dixon-Gilbert, Wilkes sophomore football player, states. “Like, we feed off of that, because we are already an energetic team in general… students showing up for us just pumps us up to be better.” He continues on school spirit.

Beyond motivating athletes, school spirit creates an inclusive environment where everyone, from freshmen to seniors, feel a part of something bigger. Feel as if it isn’t just a school game, it is a community effort.

Students can show their school spirit in countless ways. The most visible might be the coordinated color themes and the cheers that echo across the stadium. Students can take simple cheers like, “Go Wilkes!” to unique cheers crafted by friends and family of the athletes.

These traditions tend to turn the games into unforgettable experiences for everyone. Students often sport team colors to show their pride and support of their school team. Pep rallies and social media tend to add hype to the big games, which can help get more people involved.

Rivalry games bring a special spark to school spirit. The annual Mayor’s Cup features the long-lasting rivalry between Wilkes and Kings. Friendly competition can fuel students to participate, and the stakes make every cheer feel more meaningful.

Even when the scoreboard might not be in favor of your school, being there surrounded by the immense excitement of everyone else pushes you to keep cheering. A student athlete stated that he feels more fueled to play better when he is playing against his rival school.

Every game is important, but there’s just something about that game against your local rival school that really amps your feelings.

Maintaining a strong school spirit is not without its challenges. Not every game sees full participation and sometimes younger students might even feel too intimidated by the energy of the crowd. Not every game will have a big crowd and that could be due to the lack of school spirit. It could even be due to the winning or losing streak of the team. But this can always be fixed.

School spirit is about more than just sports. It’s about pride, unity and creating lasting memories. It encourages students to step out of their comfort zones, be loud, proud and support their teams. From the freshman learning the chants for the first time to the seniors passing traditions, game day is a shared experience that strengthens the school community as a whole.

Win or lose, the energy in the stands transforms every game into a celebration. It’s the laughter, the cheers, the painted faces and the friendliness that makes a school special. As the crowd chants together and waves their hands in the air one thing is clear… The school spirit is alive, thriving and ready to roar at every game.

Game day is not just about the players in the field, it is also about the students outside the team. School spirit ultimately comes down to those that show up, show out and bring the chants.