This week in Wilkes sports: Aug. 29 to Sept. 6

As the summer winds down and students make their way back to campus for the new semester, some of the sports teams here at Wilkes are beginning their season renewed and refreshed for the campaign ahead. From Aug. 29 to Sept. 6, nine groups of Colonels were back in action, with some exciting games to offer.

Aug. 29

Men’s and Women’s cross country competed at the Misericordia Invitational. The women’s team finished 7th out of 10 teams, while the men’s team had no team score. Men’s soccer took on Marywood, losing a close game at home, 3-2. A late penalty kick goal for the Pacers sealed their victory.

Aug. 30

Women’s volleyball hosted a tri-match against Rutgers-Newark and St. Joseph’s Brooklyn, winning both of their games. Two teams were on the road against Oswego State in field hockey and women’s soccer. The field hockey took a decisive 2-0 win, while the latter lost in a hard fought contest, 1-3.

Sept. 1

Men’s soccer were back in action on Labor Day, facing off against Lancaster Bible College. A close and tightly contested match, the Colonels were unable to see off the Chargers, losing 1-2.

Sept. 3

Field Hockey were back in action with a blowout win over Alfred University, a team who is in their first year as a program. Women’s soccer got their first win over the season with an away victory over William Paterson. Also away from home, women’s volleyball were no match for Neumann University, losing in three straight sets.

Sept. 4

Perhaps the biggest game of the week was the Mayor’s Cup. The 29th edition of the annual matchup between Wilkes and King’s saw the game halted after just one quarter of play. The two teams returned to the gridiron on Sept. 6, after thunderstorms postponed the rest of the contest.

Sept. 6

After a day of waiting, the Mayor’s Cup resumed, with the Colonels and Monarchs finishing what proved to be a nailbiter. A late field goal from Nick Volpone sealed the deal, and the Colonels repeated as champions. Women’s volleyball hosted Delaware Valley and John Jay in a tri-match, splitting the two games, winning one and losing the other.

Field Hockey hosted Alvernia and took their first loss of the season in a 0-5 defeat. Women’s soccer traveled to Alvernia, with an early goal from Maggie Allen sealing a 1-0 victory. Men’s Soccer traveled to Arcadia, coming home with a 1-1 draw. Men’s golf faced off against King’s, winning by a score of 335-360. Women’s tennis were in action at the King’s Invitational, but the first day of matches was postponed due to rain.

Current Records (as of Sept. 6).

Men’s Soccer: 0-2-1

Women’s Soccer: 1-1-0

Women’s Volleyball: 3-2

Women’s Cross Country: N/A

Men’s Cross Country: N/A

Field Hockey: 2-1

Football: 1-0

Men’s Golf: 1-0

Women’s Tennis: N/A