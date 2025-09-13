Local High School football – Sept. 5: Lake-Lehman at Northwest Area

The Lake-Lehman Black Knights got their first win of the season over District 4’s Northwest Area 59-0 on Friday Night.

The game’s opening score went to QB Anthony Magnotta on a 30 yard keeper to make it 7-0 Lehman. That wasn’t the last we saw of Magnotta, with 10:43 Northwest Area held Lehman to a 3rd and 1 on the 1 yard line.

It looked like the Rangers had finally stopped the Black Knights, but Magnotta fooled everybody with a fake QB sneak to run it into the endzone for the score.

Bad field position was the story all night for Northwest Area, and Lake-Lehman capitalized. After the Rangers were forced to punt deep in their own territory, Lehman would take it down to the 1 once again and RB Jaydon Skipalis would run it in to make it 21-0 with 7:39 left until halftime.

Once again bad field position plagued Northwest as Magnotta would pick off the Rangers and take it in for a pick six to make it 28-0. The ensuing kickoff Northwest bobbled the kickoff once again and this set them up at their own 3 yard line.

It was like deja vu as Magnotta picked off Northwest again to get himself back to back pick sixes.

With 4:47 left in the first half, Magnotta had 4 touchdowns and led his team to a 33-0 lead. Alex Smith put the mercy rule into effect with 2:44 till halftime as he got into the endzone to make it 39-0 Black Knights.

The 2nd half saw three more scores as some of the Black Knights’ younger players and backups came in for quality reps.

Chris Yetter, Valentino Cassano and Cordyn Harris all added onto the scoring total as the Black Knights won 59-0 over the Rangers.

Lake-Lehman improves to 1-2 and will face Riverside next week. Northwest Area falls to 0-3 and will host Muncy next week.

Lake-Lehman Head Coach Jerry Gilsky said one of the biggest changes in his team against the Rangers was unity.