Laymon steps down as women’s LAX head coach

Wilkes is launching a national search to find its next women’s lacrosse head coach.

University Athletic Director Scott Musa announced earlier this month that Maegan Laymon, women’s lacrosse head coach, stepped down from her position.

Laymon was the fifth head coach in the history of the program. She leaves after one season leading the Colonels.

Laymon coached seven student-athletes who were named to the Landmark Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll and one College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honoree in 2025.