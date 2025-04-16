Weekly Roundup: Wilkes Softball

In the past week and a half, the spring sports season has continued, with Wilkes Softball continuing their Landmark Conference play. Since April 9, the team has played five games, all at home.

On April 9, the Colonels were in action taking on a Landmark foe in Lycoming College. Mia Butka started game one of a two-game doubleheader, pitching all the way into the 10th inning, striking out six. For both the Warriors and Colonels, runs were hard to come by, with Lycoming eventually grabbing two runs in the top of the 10th inning to secure the victory with the final score being 2-0.

In game two of the night, Lauren DeMarco pitched, going the entire game, allowing just five base runners in the complete-game shutout. In route to the win, the Colonels had RBIs from Kayla Burleson and Maddy Maloney, with Butka grabbing a solo home run in the fifth inning to put it to bed. The final score was 4-0 Colonels.

On April 14, the Colonels continued their homestand celebrating Senior Day. In game one of the doubleheader against Moravian, the Colonels fell 8-0. Butka started the game, pitching five innings, allowing four total runs on eight hits and a walk, striking out three. Bella Peters came into the game out of the bullpen, allowing four runs on five hits in the loss.

In game two of the doubleheader against the Greyhounds, the Colonels had DeMarco on the mound once again. The Colonels’ starter went six innings with four strikeouts, allowing six total runs on nine hits and two walks. Tessa Stafursky came into the game in the seventh, pitching a scoreless inning.

On April 15, the Colonels played Lebanon Valley in a single game, with the second game being cancelled due to weather conditions. Stafursky started the game, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out none. DeMarco came into the game in relief, pitching 1.2 innings and striking out two.

After the five games, the Colonels’ record now sits at 11-11 with a Landmark Conference record of 6-4. They currently sit in fourth place in the conference.

The team will be back in action on April 17 when they travel to Huntingdon, Pa. to take on Juniata College before returning home on April 23 to take on King’s College.