Wilkes Women’s Hockey wins MAC Final against Arcadia

After winning last week’s Middle Atlantic Conference semifinal matchup against Alvernia, Wilkes women’s hockey was back in action for the championship game. On home ice as the first seed, the Colonels came into the game on a 16 game winning streak.

The Colonels faced off against Arcadia, who beat Lebanon Valley to make it to the MAC championship. It was a high stakes affair, as both teams knew that a win would secure a ticket to the NCAA Division III national championship tournament.

Wilkes came out with a 2-1 win over the Knights, and now moves on to the NCAA DIII National Championship tournament against an opponent that is to be announced.

Arcadia found the back of the net in the first period, making it a 1-0 Knights lead. Gulla White scored the opener, with Ariel Williamson and Morganne Dee assisting on the play. The Knights would take the lead into the second period, and eventually the third period as well, keeping the Colonels scoreless through 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, it only took the Colonels 26 seconds to find an equalizer. Haylee Bouchard found the twine to level things up at a goal a piece. Tilly Wierdsma and Anneke Bouma assisted on the goal.

Less than eight minutes later, Ainsley Wescott scored the goal that made it a 2-1 contest, with Bella Kaczorowski assisting. Wilkes’ second goal would prove to be the game winner, with the Colonels being able to keep the Knights at bay for the remainder of the contest.

After it was finished, the Colonels were MAC champions in the first year of the tournament. It’s also a first conference championship win for the program.

For the Colonels, Audrey Milne was named MVP of the game, having a great game in net. Making 20 saves on 21 shots, Milne was able to get her 19th win of the season. Wilkes improves to 22-4-1 on the season, with a MAC record of 18-2-1, extending their 16 game undefeated streak.

In net for the Knights, Hannah Bergeron was solid as well, allowing two goals on 29 shots. Arcadia finishes their season with a 20-4-3 record, going 17-2-2 in conference play.

The Colonels will move on to the national championships, where they will face off against Colby College in the first round on March 15. It will be the first time the two teams play in their respective histories. The Mules made it to the tournament after losing the NESCAC final against Middlebury University. The team was selected to the tournament as an at large pick. The Colonels enter the tournament as the No. 10 seed, with Colby coming in as the No. 8.

Opening puck drop is slated for 3 p.m. at the Jack Kelley Rink in Waterville, Maine.