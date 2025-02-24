Wilkes Baseball: 2025 Season Preview

It may not seem like it now with the frigid weather continuing to blanket Wilkes-Barre, but it is baseball season. This year, the Colonels are coming off of their first season in the Landmark Conference as well as their first under head coach Mike Guy.

Last season the Colonels came out to a hot start, winning their first nine out of 10 games before Landmark play began. In conference matchups, the team went 11-13.

All together, the Colonels amassed a 22-16 record, with the last few weeks of the season seeing the team go 3-7 in their last ten games of the campaign.

Guy spoke about the season and mentioned their successes and why the team struggled a bit in the latter part of the year.

“We started out really well last year going 17-4 with a lot of underclassmen in our lineup and only one senior starting,” Guy said. “We ran into some injuries mid-way through the year which set us back a bit, but still finished over .500.”

Returning players include Zach Lloyd, Mike Show, Nate Loch, Matt Show, Luke Spencer, Devin Markert, Jimmy Brazofsky, Zach Luksic, Chase Vrabel and more.

We are looking forward to making a run at another 20+ win season and competing for the Landmark Conference Championship with the majority of our players back.

Guy also mentioned some players to look out for this year.

“We had five all-conference players last year and hope they can continue their success and even build on it: [Zach] Luksic, [Mike] Show, [Luke] Spencer, [Nate] Loch and [Zach] Lloyd. We have a lot of other returners as well, freshmen and transfers that we expect to have good seasons.”

Leadership is a key aspect for the Colonels this year too.

“We have an opportunity to have a special season with our great leadership. Team culture and guys putting in the work day in and day out to get better and better those around them,” Guy said.

Jr. first-baseman Devin Markert is optimistic about the season ahead, highlighting the team’s depth and potential.

“With all of the new talent between the freshman and transfers, I believe we can make a deep run in the Landmark playoffs and win the whole thing,” Markert said. “All of the hard work we have put in this fall and winter between lifts, 6 a.m. conditionings, and practices, will pay off and show during the season.”

In the Landmark preseason coaches’ poll, Wilkes was ranked sixth for the second year in a row.

“That fired me up,” Markert said. “We had a purpose before anyone had an opinion. This team is ready to shock the Landmark. We’re a different team than last year. We’re ready.”

The team currently sits with an 0-2 record after the doubleheader against Shenandoah. The colonels were supposed to have games on Feb. 22 and 23 against King’s and SUNY Cobleskill, but those contests were cancelled due to inclement weather.

They will make their way to Florida over the spring break to play Alvernia University, Waynesburg University, Lebanon Valley and Norwich University during the week.

Landmark play for the Colonels begins on March 15 when they take on Elizabeth College in a weekend series.

However, arguably the biggest matchup of the season will take place on April 22 when the team travels to Misericordia University. The Cougars are the defending national champions, and look to repeat their success in 2025.