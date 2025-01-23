Wilkes Men’s Hockey builds big lead early, coasts to 7-1 win over Arcadia

Back home for the first time since Jan. 6, the Wilkes men’s hockey team had a Wednesday night game against Arcadia University. Last time the two teams squared off at the Toyota Sportsplex, the Colonels took the win in overtime, 3-2.

The Knights came into the game looking to grab a win in a rematch of the Nov. 12, 2024 game. Looking to get back to winning ways after going 1-4 in their last five games, the Colonels were looking to get a big win on home ice.

The Colonels opened the scoring early off of a goal from Cam Lowe, his first of two in the game. Minutes later, the Colonels struck yet again, this time from Nick Swain. To top it off in the first period, the Blue and Gold capped the first frame scoring off of a goal from Christian Blomquist on the power play.

The second frame saw the Colonels strike again early in the period with Matt Carlson lighting the lamp. The rest of the period would remain scoreless until Arcadia scored their first of the game in the dying seconds. Nick Jermolenko scored the goal, which would prove to be the lone goal of the night for the Knights.

Going into the third period, the Colonels were holding onto a 4-1 lead, and that lead would grow throughout the rest of the game. Lowe scored his second goal of the night, off of a between the legs shot that beat Arcadia goaltender Ryan Burgess.

Two more goals would come in the period off of efforts from Chris Paige and a power play tally from Cole Jungwirth to make it a 7-1 contest.

When all was said and done, five different Colonels had multi-point games with Nate Terski assisting two, Carlson assisting another, Jungwirth having two assists, Lowe with his two goals, and Blomquist with an assist to go with his goal.

Jack Perna had the win in net, making 28 saves in the win, giving him his sixth win of the season. For the Knights, Burgess had the loss, making 35 saves in the loss.

With the win, the Colonels take their MAC lead to 11 points over second place Stevenson. With eight games left in regular season play, it won’t be long before Wilkes clinches the top spot in the division, if other results go their way.

Back on the road on Jan. 24 and 25, the Colonels travel to Reading, P.a. to take on Alvernia University. Puck drop against the Golden Wolves is at 7 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.