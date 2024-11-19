Wilkes men’s hockey completes weekend sweep, to remain unbeaten in MAC play

It was another successful weekend of Wilkes men’s hockey as they faced Lebanon Valley College in two games this previous weekend.

Game one, played on Nov. 15, saw the Colonels jump out to a 1-0 lead after just 17 seconds. Leyton Pettypiece scored the opener, his first of two goals in the game. Nick Swain also scored two goals for the blue and gold.

After making it a 2-0 game in the first period, Lebanon Valley answered back to tie it up going into the first intermission. Swain broke the deadlock in the second period with Patrick Roginski later making it a 4-2 game. Swain scored once again in the third to make it a 5-2 game, where the score did not change.

For the Flying Dutchmen, Harris Blackwood and Dylan Miller scored the team’s two goals. In net, Chris Branch made 29 saves total en route to the loss in the first game of the weekend.

Game two, played on Nov. 15, saw a scoreless first period. Halfway through the second period, the Colonels kicked it into overdrive and started the scoring. Carter Jordan scored his first of three goals on the night to break the deadlock.

Jordan later scored in the closing moments of the period and secured his first collegiate hat trick in the third. Duncan Rolleman ended the game with 25 saves in the win. The Colonels gave Lebanon Valley’s Jadon Lee a hard time in goal. They finished the game with 37 shots on goal, 12 more than the Flying Dutchmen.

Jordan finished with 7 shots on goal total, leading the Colonels in that category. Lowe once again provided two assists, while Lorenzo Marcolin scored a goal of his own as well.

Blackwood had the lone Lebanon Valley goal, as the Colonels took a 4-1 at home to complete the weekend sweep.

In the MAC, Wilkes remains top of the pack after the weekend’s results with the only unbeaten record in conference play. Rounding out the top three in the conference are Neumann and Alvernia, in second and third respectively.

Coming up later this week are two games against a new program in the area in the form of the Misericordia Cougars. Both games will take place at the Toyota Sportsplex, with the Colonels playing as the away team.

Game one on Friday takes place at 5 p.m., while the second matchup of the weekend on Saturday is slated for a 3:30 p.m. start.