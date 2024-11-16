Wilkes Men’s hockey wins home opener in OT thriller

It was a home opening win for the Wilkes men’s hockey team on Nov. 12. Facing off against MAC foe Arcadia, the Colonels won in overtime fashion, 3-2.

A scoreless first period saw the two teams trade shots and some great saves by Wilkes’ Jack Perna and the Knights’ Ryan Burgess.

Still scoreless in the early minutes of the second period, the Knights eventually took the lead six minutes in. Arcadia’s Jared Shuter was the goalscorer. The score remained 0-1 in favor of Arcadia for the rest of the period.

For the Colonels, the third period meant that their comeback was on. With a goal in the sixth minute of the third frame, the Colonels answered back and tied it up at a goal apiece. Cole Jungwirth was the scorer, with Patrick Roginski and Nick Swain providing the assists.

Less than two minutes later, the Colonels struck again, making it a 2-1 game. Christopher Paige was the goalscorer, with Leyton Pettypiece and Lorenzo Marcolin assisting. Shortly after, the Knights tied it up 2-2, with Justin Song providing the leveling goal for Arcadia.

The rest of the third period remained goalless, and the game was sent to overtime. In the second minute of play in the OT period, it was Roginski again on the scoresheet, this time providing the game winner which was unassisted.

Perna finished the game with 31 saves, as did Burgess. Cole Jungwirth led the colonels in shots on goal with five. Roginski finished the game with two points, bringing his total to five on the season in four games.

The win for the Colonels has them in first place in the MAC with a 3-0 record in conference play (3-1 overall). For Arcadia, they are currently in fourth place.

Back in action on Friday and Saturday, the Colonels faceoff against Lebanon Valley in two MAC Matchups.