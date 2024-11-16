Female Athlete of the Week: Renee Ng

Ng picked up her first collegiate goals and assists at the Utica University Kickoff Tournament, earning one goal and two assists. In the 4-2 defeat against #5 Elmira College, Ng assisted Haylee Bouchard in the game’s opening goal. In the 4-2 victory over Suffolk, she scored her first goal and assisted on a power play goal.

1. Name, grade, major, sport(s), position, hometown

Renee Ng, Freshman, Nursing, Ice Hockey, Forward, Hong Kong, China

2. What has been your favorite sports memory as a Colonel?

First win against Suffolk

3. What is your favorite professional sports team (any sport)?

Don’t really have one….

4. What is your favorite thing to do away from sports?

Spend time with family and friends

5. What is your favorite part of being an athlete at Wilkes?

Being a part of the team atmosphere, energy on the team, learning and getting better everyday

6. What sports movie is your go-to for movie night?

Miracle

7. If you did not play your current sport, what sport would you have wanted to play?

Soccer or basketball as I have played it through middle and half of high school.

8. What has been your favorite sports memory overall (middle school, club, high school, college, etc)?

Winning the gold medal with team Hong Kong in the IIHF women’s world championships group 3A in 2023.

9. What is your favorite post-game (match) meal?

Sushi

10. How do you feel about being selected as the Athlete of the Week?

I feel honored to be selected athlete of the week but I see this is a direct reflection on the hard work that the coaches and teammates has put in the pre-season into getting the first win of the season! I am grateful for the opportunity and trust given to me by the team and hope to keep improving!