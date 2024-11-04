Wilkes University’s golf teams wrap up fall season with Landmark tournament

Last weekend, the fall 2024 season concluded for both of the Wilkes University golf teams at the annual Landmark Conference Fall Preview. The two-day event was hosted at the Shawnee Golf Course in Shawnee of Delaware, Pa.

The event began on Oct. 26 and concluded the next day on Oct. 27. Both teams had some standout rounds for their players. However, the women’s team placed seventh while the men’s team did not place, with just a few team members going to the event.

On day one, the women’s team finished seventh for the first round. The team shot for a combined 448 going 160 over par. Kyleen McCance continued her successful season, finishing ninth overall on the day with a score of 14 over par. Isabella Rebar shot a 112, Mollie Corbett shot a score of 120 and Morgan Andretta finished with a score of 130 in round one.

With round two taking place the next day, McCance once again led the Colonels on the day with a score of 83. Finishing seventh on the day, McCance came out with a two-day score of 169. Rebar finished day two with a score of 105, with Corbett and Andretta carding 120 and 138 respectively.

For the men’s team, it was Cole Jungwirth who led the Colonels on day one. Jungwith shot an 80 on the links on day one. Rounding out the rest of the Colonels on day one were Trey Hilbert with a score of 88 and Joseph Krieg with a score of 90.

On day two, Jungwirth once again led the team, this time with a score of 79, a stroke better than the previous round. Hilbert scored an 89 on day two, with Krieg posting a score of 104. Joining the team on day two were Daniel Nau and Loch Williams. Nau shot a score of 93 only playing in the second round, with Williams shooting a score of 104.

With both teams closing out their fall portions of the 2024-25 season, the Colonels will be back in action in the spring. Schedules for the spring portion of the season will be released by the Landmark Conference before the Colonels hit the links once again.