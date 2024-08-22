New light system at Bruggeworth Field will allow for nighttime games

Adam Grundt Construction crews working at Bruggeworth Field to install a new light system, which will allow for nighttime baseball games.

There will be nighttime baseball at Bruggeworth Field this upcoming season.

Earlier this summer, construction crews were actively working at Bruggeworth Field to install a new light system, specifically around the baseball portion of the field. The installation of the light fixtures will allow the Wilkes University baseball team to play games after sunset beginning in 2025.

Many benefits come from the addition of these much-needed lights. Junior outfielder Evan Melberger spoke of the flexibility it gives to student-athletes in balancing both academics and athletics.

“I think the lights will be a great addition to our field,” Melberger said. “It will allow us to be able to stay in class and not have to miss games or practices, and I think any baseball player would tell you that night games under the lights are the best.”

With these lights, Wilkes becomes only the fourth field in the Landmark conference capable of holding night games. The Colonels join Catholic University of America, Lycoming College, and the University of Scranton as the only facilities in their conference with the means to host prime-time baseball.

Although the team doesn’t begin play until the spring semester, second-year head coach Michael Guy is eager to get on the playing field this upcoming fall for team workouts and practices.

“The installation of lights at Bruggeworth Field is instrumental and monumental for the team,” Guy said. “From development, to practice, to night games, the student-athlete experience has been elevated by the University providing the players one of the best setups in Division III baseball and the Landmark Conference.”

Junior utility player Jacob Cambria looks forward to the experiences that playing under the lights can provide.

“It’s a different kind of energy and experience when you get to play ball under the lights,” Cambria said. “We are more than excited to grind out the off-season and have the opportunity to play conference games under the lights next spring.”

Last season, the team finished just short of a playoff spot in sixth place. Playing meaningful games under the lights could give players and coaches the adrenaline boost to win crucial games against important opponents after sundown.

Along with the adrenaline boost, this may provide players and staff, the installation of the light fixtures at Bruggeworth Field gives Wilkes University the ability to place a bid to host the Landmark Conference tournament in the coming years. For the past few seasons, the conference’s weekend-long playoff tournament has been held at the University of Scranton. The tournament, viewed as one of the best Division III playoff formats/tournaments in the nation, would create a buzz on campus and fill the seats at Bruggeworth Field with fans, alumni and students.

All in all, the Wilkes University baseball program is thankful for the opportunity brought forth by the university to play nighttime baseball.

“We are beyond grateful to the board & administration for their support and continued foresight,” said Coach Guy. “We are eager to welcome the Wilkes community, fans and alumni out to a night game this upcoming spring season.”

For more information on the Colonels’ baseball team and the rest of the university’s athletic programs, visit gowilkesu.com.