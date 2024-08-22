A preview of the Colonels 2024 football season

Fall is almost here, meaning the return of Wilkes football. After their inaugural season in the Landmark Conference, Wilkes is led by a new head coach and a large group of returning players from the 2023 season.

Last season, the Colonels finished the regular season 4-6, with four straight losses to begin the season. Eventually finding their tempo in conference play, Wilkes finished the year strong going 4-2 in their final six regular season games and finishing third in conference.

Third place landed the Colonels a bowl game. The first annual Cape Henry Bowl was played at Schmidt Stadium. A collaboration between the Landmark and Old Dominion conferences, the Colonels matched up against Bridgewater College. Wilkes came out on top 35-17 against the Eagles.

After the 2023 season, head coach Jon Drach left his position to join Union College as their new head coach. In January this year, the Colonels announced Drach’s successor, David Biever. A familiar face in the program, Biever has spent 10 years with the coaching staff, most recently as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. On Wilkes Now, Stephen Youkoski, The Beacon managing editor and Wilkes Now producer, sat with Biever and discussed the upcoming season.

“Our expectations are to just get better every day,” Biever said. “There’s going to be good days, there’s going to be bad days. I want us to be competitive every game and I want people to know who we are, and who they played,” he continued.

“I expect our guys to show up every day and work their tail off and make sure we are doing the right things. I also think that the expectations could be through the roof. It’s really dependent on what we do as a group when we get all together,” he explained.

There are also other changes in the coaching staff. Matt Rogers returns to Wilkes as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. On the defensive side of play, Chris Bantell also returns to the blue and gold as the new defensive coordinator and associate head coach.

Senior defensive back Leroy Marshall said he expects this season to be great.

“Coach Biever has gotten us to buy into what we are capable of achieving this season and how far we can take it if we all come together and play Wilkes football,” Marshall said. “We are returning a lot of players with a chip on their shoulders and a bad taste in their mouths from last year’s season.”

Marshall also said there are few players to look out for this season.

“Stand-out players to look out for are Elijah Jules, Zane Grover, Devin Higgins, Jason Dean, Jimmy Johnson, Ben Contella, Angel Ramos, Leroy Marshall, Tallen Murray, De’Von James, Steele Hess, Kelen Redmon, and Tyler Wetzel,” Marshall explained.

The first matchup of the season for the Colonels will be on Sept. 6, an away game against their long-time cross-town rivals King’s College in the 28th annual Mayor’s Cup Game. Wilkes looks to avenge last year’s contest, where Kings won in the dying moments of the fourth quarter. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at the Beltzer Athletic Complex in Wilkes-Barre Township.