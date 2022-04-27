BASE: Walk-off win highlights series sweep over Del.Val.

The Colonels baseball team is riding out the season above .500 as they have their final games of the season at King’s College on Friday and at home on Saturday against the Monarchs in a Senior Day doubleheader.

In the conference, the blue and gold are under .500, but their out of conference games have pushed them to a high overall record.

Wilkes started out their season with an eight game win streak and has maintained a winning season.

Wilkes alumnus Kevin Gryboski is in his fourth season as head coach of the Colonels and has maintained above a .500 season for two years in a row. He motivates his team by making sure they stayed focused every game.

“We have played a ton of one run games this season in the conference,” said Gryboski. “One bounce or one pitch either way and we could be sittin in a different position than where we are today.”

Senior Michael Patrizio leads the team with a batting average of .350 with 41 hits and 13 RBIs (as of April 23). He and his teammates focus on staying active at the plate to back up their defense with offensive contributions.

In their most recent home doubleheader, the Colonels went 2-0 over Delaware Valley University.