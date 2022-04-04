SB: Split with Alfred University leads to 7-5 record on season

On Friday March 25, the softball team split a doubleheader against Alfred University improving their record to 7-5 on the season. The Colonels won the first game 2-1 and fell in the second game 4-0. “Our pitching has been real solid and our defense has been backing them up,” said head coach Jackie Klahold. “We’ve been starting to get some timely hits. Everything is just starting to play together as we’re finding our groove.” The first game started off slow for both the Colonels and the Saxons. Senior Rhia Aurand started on the bump for Wilkes in the first game and allowed just one baserunner in the first inning.

The Colonels also only had one baserunner in the first, but failed to capitalize on the opportunity leaving the frame scoreless. In game one, the Saxons were the first team to strike. Alfred’s senior Tatiana Mejia led off the inning with a double and was then moved over to third base with a sacrifice bunt by senior Alison O’Toole. First-year Meghan Neto grounded out to Wilkes’ sophomore shortstop Hayden Calaman to score Mejia. Aurand struck out the next batter she faced to finish the top of the second with Alfred on top 1-0. The rest of the game proved quiet for both teams as they continued to put runners on base yet failed to cash them in. It was not until the bottom of the fifth when action resumed. The Colonels began their fight to

earn the lead with a leadoff walk by sophomore Kaylie Capriotti. Sophomore Marissa Pick bunted Capriotti over to second base and junior Hope Mullins walked to fill first base. A wild pitch then allowed Capriotti and Mullins to advance to third and second base, putting two runners in scoring position for Calaman. Calaman capitalized on the opportunity to score as she hit both Capriotti and Mullins with a two-RBI double, giving Wilkes a 2-1 lead that they would not relinquish. “The most important thing to take away from today was our energy,” said Mullins. “They were regionally ranked and they almost won their regionals last year, so I think we kept up a really good energy throughout both games.” Mullins earned the win on the mound