SB: Split with Alfred University leads to 7-5 record on season
April 4, 2022
On Friday March 25, the softball team split a doubleheader against Alfred University improving their record to 7-5 on the season. The Colonels won the first game 2-1 and fell in the second game 4-0.
“Our pitching has been real solid and our defense has been backing them up,” said head coach Jackie Klahold. “We’ve been starting to get some timely hits. Everything is just starting to play together as we’re finding our groove.”
The first game started off slow for both the Colonels and the Saxons. Senior Rhia Aurand started on the bump for Wilkes in the first game and allowed just one baserunner in the first inning.
The Colonels also only had one baserunner in the first, but failed to capitalize on the opportunity leaving the frame scoreless.
In game one, the Saxons were the first team to strike. Alfred’s senior Tatiana Mejia led off the inning with a double and was then moved over to third base with a sacrifice bunt by senior Alison O’Toole. First-year Meghan Neto grounded out to Wilkes’ sophomore shortstop Hayden Calaman to score Mejia. Aurand struck out the next batter she faced to finish the top of the second with Alfred on top 1-0.
The rest of the game proved quiet for both teams as they continued to put runners on base yet failed to cash them in. It was not until the bottom of the fifth when action resumed.
The Colonels began their fight to
earn the lead with a leadoff walk by sophomore Kaylie Capriotti. Sophomore Marissa Pick bunted Capriotti over to second base and junior Hope Mullins walked to fill first base.
A wild pitch then allowed Capriotti and Mullins to advance to third and second base, putting two runners in scoring position for Calaman. Calaman capitalized on the opportunity to score as she hit both Capriotti and Mullins with a two-RBI double, giving Wilkes a 2-1 lead that they would not relinquish.
“The most important thing to take away from today was our energy,” said Mullins. “They were regionally ranked and they almost won their regionals last year, so I think we kept up a really good energy throughout both games.”
Mullins earned the win on the mound
for the Colonels, closing out the last three innings of the game with a scoreless relief appearance.
The second game of the doubleheader belonged to Alfred. The Saxons jumped off to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and added insurance runs in both the third and seventh, ending with a 4-0 score.
Graduate student Rachel Pritchard earned the only hits for the Colonels, going 2-for-3 with a double and a single in the contest.
“We really need to work on adjusting our hitting,” said Calaman. “We did a little bit of adjusting in the first game and I think we got thrown off in the second one, but we still tried our best.”
The Colonels next face Penn State Hazleton in a home doubleheader today.