BB: Colonels late-game comeback falls short by one run
April 4, 2022
The Colonels came off of a 6-2 win over Penn College and started the week off strong. Wilkes finished off the week with a hard-fought loss in a conference matchup on Friday afternoon where the Colonels lost 10-9 to the Arcadia Knights.
In the first inning, Arcadia came out strong by capitalizing on two Wilkes errors and scoring six runs off senior pitcher Tony Molitoris. The second inning remained scoreless and the third inning saw the Knights earn another run, making the score 7-0.
Wilkes was unable to score early as they did not have a hit until the fifth inning. Graduate student Brandon Reno got the bats going, but the Colonels were not able to score a run.
“After the first time through the order our guys adjusted to their starter and started having better approaches at the plate,” said head coach Kevin Gryboski. “I knew we were going to score runs, it was just a matter of time.”
The sixth inning brought Wilkes their first runs of the game with RBIs from graduate students Dominick Bayo and Nick Pronti.
one another, and when one person does something positive the next guy follows.”
Arcadia scored again early in the seventh inning and Wilkes contributed two more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Junior AJ Brosious and graduate student Brandon Reno both hit singles advancing runners to score as the Knights led 8-4.
Arcadia scored two more times as Wilkes brought in junior pitcher Jack Gordon to relieve Molitoris, making the score 10-4.
The Knights brought in relief pitcher Nadell Booker for Hunter Curley in the ninth inning with one out.
The Colonels capitalized on this pitching change with a hit from first-year Chase Vrabel who got on base with a single to left-field. Vrabel’s hit got the bats going again as senior Michael Patrizio walked and Bayo got a single to load the bases.
Pronti singled to left-field, scoring Vrabel. First-year Connor Morgan singled in Patrizio, bringing the score up to 10-6.
Arcadia brought in Owen Margolis for Booker and Wilkes’ junior Peyton Schuck took advantage. He capitalized on the Knight’s second pitching change with a single, scoring Bayo and Pronti.
“We know we are a team that can hit the ball,” said Bayo. “Each guy feeds off
Reno singled and loaded the bases once again for Wilkes. First-year Zack Luksic had a sac-fly that brought in Morgan,
leading to a 10-9 score at the bottom of the ninth.
The game ended with a fly-out to center and Arcadia took the win.
“We faced a good arm for eight innings and managed to put up a few runs against him,” said Pronti. “It is difficult to come back from a deficit like we had after the first inning. I was just pleased with our composure and confidence while being down all game. This loss stings, just like they all do.”
Bayo and Pronti both went 3-for-5 at the plate and Reno went 3-for-4. Bayo scored three runs and had one RBI, Pronti scored two runs and had two RBIs and Reno had one RBI.
“There is no clock in baseball telling you when the game is over,” said Bayo. “Every at-bat matters and anything can change the result of a game. Nothing in this game is guaranteed, going forward it is whoever wants it more.”
Next game: April 1, 2022 at FDU.