BB: Colonels late-game comeback falls short by one run

The Colonels came off of a 6-2 win over Penn College and started the week off strong. Wilkes finished off the week with a hard-fought loss in a conference matchup on Friday afternoon where the Colonels lost 10-9 to the Arcadia Knights.

In the first inning, Arcadia came out strong by capitalizing on two Wilkes errors and scoring six runs off senior pitcher Tony Molitoris. The second inning remained scoreless and the third inning saw the Knights earn another run, making the score 7-0.

Wilkes was unable to score early as they did not have a hit until the fifth inning. Graduate student Brandon Reno got the bats going, but the Colonels were not able to score a run.

“After the first time through the order our guys adjusted to their starter and started having better approaches at the plate,” said head coach Kevin Gryboski. “I knew we were going to score runs, it was just a matter of time.”

The sixth inning brought Wilkes their first runs of the game with RBIs from graduate students Dominick Bayo and Nick Pronti.