SOFT: Colonels start the season strong with 4-2 record

The softball team got their first taste of the season during the 2022 Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic. In the six games played in Myrtle Beach, S.C., the Colonels went 4-2 to open up their season.

On the first day of the Classic, the Colonels faced off against Cairn University and Penn State Mont Alto in a doubleheader. The Colonels swept the doubleheader, defeating Cairn 9-1 and Penn State Mont Alto 10-2.

Senior pitcher Rhia Aurand was the victor against Cairn, allowing just four baserunners with seven strikeouts in her five-inning complete game.

In the game against Penn State Mont Alto, junior pitcher Hope Mullins earned the win by throwing a complete game of her own. She allowed two earned runs in five innings while striking out 9. Senior shortstop Erin Cabry went 3-for-6 with one double, one RBI and five runs scored between the two games.

“As a whole, we’re very pleased with how we performed offensively,” said head coach Jackie Klahold. “The players were disciplined in their plate appearances and worked on attacking the zone when good pitches would come.”

The second day of the Classic was another doubleheader for the Colonels. In the first game, Wilkes defeated NC Wesleyan 10-0 thanks to another complete-game victory for Aurand. She threw seven, shutout innings with seven strikeouts to stifle the Battling Bishops.