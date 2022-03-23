BB: Colonels nearly undefeated during spring training trip

The baseball team came close to a nine-game sweep during their spring training trip to Fort Pierce, Fla. In nine games against six different opponents, the Colonels went 8-1 to improve their season record to 10-1.

The Colonels began their trip on March 5 against Maritime College. This game began a recurring theme of lopsided victories for Wilkes as they defeated the Privateers 14-3.

“I thought our pitchers worked ahead in the count for the most part and pitched to contact.” said head coach Kevin Gryboski. “Our hitters were aggressive early on in the count and hunted the fastball.”

First-year Chase Vrabel contributed to the offensive onslaught going 4-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored. Senior JT Hibschman earned the victory, tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts while only allowing two hits.

“Our game plan was and is to throw strikes and let the defense get outs,” said Hibschman. “If we limit walks and free bases, good things happen.”

On the second day of the trip, the Colonels swept Norwich University in a doubleheader winning by scores of 7-4 and 13-0.

Senior Tony Molitoris earned the victory in the first game with five and two-thirds innings allowing just one run and striking out three. First-year Aiden Murphy shined brightly in the second game, throwing a complete-game shutout with 15 strikeouts to earn his first collegiate victory. Graduate student Nick Pronti was the offensive standout in the doubleheader, going 4-for-5 with three doubles, five RBI and two runs scored.