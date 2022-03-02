SB: Colonels look to exceed MAC preseason poll expectations

As the spring athletics season approaches, the Colonels softball season will get the ball rolling on March 7.

“Our goals for this season are very simple, to trust each other and in our team core values,” said head coach Jackie Klahold. “We are in another year with a larger roster. Having a larger roster with different players playing at different times requires them to trust in each other to do their job on the field.”

On Jan. 26, the MAC announced its coaches’ preseason poll placing the Colonels sixth (t6. Lycoming) out of the nine teams.

Wilkes finished seventh last year in the MAC Freedom with an overall record of 5-17.

“The team has been working hard over the preseason,” said senior Erin Cabry. “Our goal is putting our name back into the MAC Championship running after we fell short last year.”

Last season proved to be a rebuilding year for the Colonels as they sported an overall winning percentage of .227 and a MAC percentage of .312. Returning with a hefty amount of players from last season, the Colonels are in the hunt to improve their standings.

“The ultimate goal would be to have a winning season this year and to go far within the conference,” said fifth-year senior pitcher Rachel Pritchard. “I am looking forward to getting back on the field. Just getting back into the swing of things with the team is a blessing in itself.”

The 2022 season will be a challenge for Wilkes as they face 21 different opponents after only facing six last season. They will also have a heavier workload with 34 games to be played – 12 more than last year.

First-year middle infielder Evan Sherrick discussed that the team has