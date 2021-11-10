FB: Colonels fall to No. 10 Delaware Valley in a shut-out

The football team faced off against undefeated Delaware Valley on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies were able to defeat the Colonels 30-0 in dominating fashion.

Delaware Valley is currently ranked tenth overall in Division III football and is currently sitting at the top spot in the MAC conference. They lead all of Division III in points per game allowed. Wilkes knew they needed to play their best football of the year to have a chance for the upset.

“We didn’t prepare any differently than any other week,” said head coach Jonathon Drach. “I thought we had a pretty decent week of practice. We just didn’t make a couple of the big plays in the big situations that we needed to make.”

The Aggies received the opening kickoff of the game. They used an 11-play drive to set up the opening score of the game when running back Donte Simmons ran the ball into the endzone from two yards out.

Following a quick three-and-out for the Colonels, Delaware Valley scored another touchdown. Quarterback Ryan Loughlin threw a strike from 15 yards out to allow his team to quickly go up 14-0.

Wilkes offense needed to have a strong drive to not let the game get too out of hand early. Senior quarterback Jose Tabora led his team down the field as the Colonel offense started to find some rhythm. However, Delaware Valley showed why they are a top ranked defense, and picked off Tabora to give the ball back to their offense.

The Aggies once again marched down the field, but the Colonel defense had other plans. They forced a fumble on a big fourth down stop in the red zone.

“We’re a family and we battle through adversity together,” said junior linebacker Dante Gazzola. “Our defense knows what we have to do every play, and we play every play separate from each other. Only the moment matters.”

There was a slight shift in momentum as Wilkes came up with the takeaway. On the Colonels first play of the drive following the change of possession, Tabora was taken down in the endzone, resulting in a safety. The teams traded a few punts and Delaware Valley took a 16-0 lead into the locker room.