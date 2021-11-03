WBB: Defense, agility are keys for success in the new season

Members of the women’s basketball team are preparing for their upcoming season after last year’s team only played ten games due to COVID-19.

Last year, the Colonels finished 3-7, and they hope to improve on that record this season.

“We are looking forward to getting back to a full year of action and appreciate the opportunities that are in front of us,” said head coach Tara Macciocco. “Everyone is so much more appreciative of the opportunity to compete on a daily basis.”

Wilkes is looking to replace two big players from last year’s team in Maddie Kelley and Gabby Smicherko. Kelley and Smicherko were key to both the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Colonels, and were the leaders of a young squad.

The two seniors on this year’s team, guards Kendra Smith and Juliann Duignam, are stepping up in terms of leadership for the Colonels on and off the court. They realize they have to be much more vocal to help get this Wilkes team to their full potential.

“As a senior, I’ve been trying to take the underclassmen under my wing and get them accustomed to the style of play, as well as the culture of the team,” said Duignam.

The pride of the program since Macciocco took over as head coach has been defense. The Colonels will look to impose their will on the defensive side of the ball this year. They have quick guards that can pressure the ball, to go along with tall shot blockers in the paint to contest the rim.